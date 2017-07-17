Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim/Murray Productions and former Zodiak USA CEO and Chief Creative Officer Joel Karsberg have inked an exclusive pod deal for Karsberg’s new outfit Kreativ Inc. The new pact comes after the two teamed already on the new series MTV Undressed, a reality dating show that recently secured an August 16 bow.

Kreativ Inc

As part of the new pact, Karsberg will develop and produce unscripted formats to be backed exclusively by Bunim/Murray. Jesse Daniels, formerly Director of Development at Entertainment One, will join Kreativ Inc as VP Development.

MTV Undressed, on which Karsberg is showrunner, centers on two couples undressing down to their underwear just moments after meeting, creating an environment where romance can blossom, or not. BMP parent Banijay Rights will distribute the series internationally. Karsberg previously was executive Producer of BMP and Film 45’s The Selection: Special Operations Experiment on History Channel.

“Joel is a veteran unscripted executive with vast knowledge of international formats that not only travel but will also play well here in the United States,” Bunim/Murray CEO Gil Goldschein said. “The pod model has been successful for BMP, contributing to the nearly 30 new series we have launched in the past two years. We are confident that Joel, Jesse and Kreativ Inc. will enable us to continue to expand into new areas of programming.”

At Zodiak USA, Karsberg served as executive producer on ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap and Travel Channel’s Planet Primetime. Before that he was head of development for the Scandinavian division of Friday TV, behind the formats of Minute to Win It, Clash of the Choirs and Single Moms.