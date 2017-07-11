EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures and Prime Universe Films have made a pre-emptive acquisition of an untitled supernatural/horror spec by Bryan Edward Hill that is likened to Se7en, with a female protagonist.

Voltage will finance the film, with Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian set to produce with Prime Universe’s Adrian Askarieh. Giulio Marantonio also is on board to produce. Hill will be exec producer. Voltage and Prime Universe will be going out to directors imminently and are aiming to cast the lead with a significant name.

Hill, who is repped by ICM Partners, Heroes and Villains Entertainment and attorney Jeff Hynick, has written on the Starz series Ash Vs. Evil Dead and sold Gone to Universal and producer and producer Marc Platt. He has written such comics titles as Romulus, Postal, Netherworld and 7 Days In Hell for Image/Top Cow Comics. Postal was acquired by Hulu and is being developed by producer Matt Tolmach and Legendary TV.