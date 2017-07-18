An enlivened Broadway box office rebounded last week with a 10 percent hike over the previous week. More than half of it – $1.5 million of the $2.8 million cash coups de théâtres – was accounted for by one star in one show: Bette Midler returned to Hello, Dolly! after a two-week rest, leaving no doubt about what the customers want and are willing to pay for. The show rang up $2.23 million in ticket sales for eight performances at the Shubert Theatre (seven from Midler and one regularly scheduled slot filled by critically regaled Donna Murphy); the week before saw $722.5K scanned at the gate. The average ticket price for the revival was up nearly a C-note, to $190.69.

Javier Muñoz in the title role, with the ensemble of ‘Hamilton.’ Joan Marcus

Several other shows saw significant improvements as well. The Book of Mormon, at Jujamcyn Theatres’ Eugene O’Neill, was up $266.7K to $1.3 million; average ticket was $136.99. Disney’s The Lion King, at the Nederlander Organization’s Minskoff, was up $249K to $2.5 million, with an average price of $164.58, sandwiching it in second place among the top grossing shows between Hamilton, at the Nederlanders’ Richard Rodgers ($3 million; average price $280.79) and Dolly! in third. Wicked, at the Nederlanders’ Gershwin, was fourth at $1.9 million, average ticket $127.04. In fifth place was Dear Evan Hansen, at the Shuberts’ Music Box; $1.7 million, average ducat a hefty $208.84. (Aladdin, at Disney’s New Amsterdam flagship, was a very close sixth, at $1.63 million, average price $121.45.)

Tony winner Oslo, winding down its Tony-winning stand at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont, jumped an impressive $229K to $898.5K, 82 per cent of its gross potential and just shy of SRO. A Doll’s House, Part 2, at the Shuberts’ Golden, gained $107K to hit $558K, 77 per cent of potential and 94 per cent of capacity.

Among the new musicals weakening under the summer sun, Groundhog Day, at Jujamcyn’s August Wilson, was off $97K to $660K, half its potential with average tickets leveling out at $87.71; War Paint, at the Nederlander, gained $54K but still managed to just beat the 50 percent of potential mark, with tickets averaging $87.09.

Total ticket sales for 30 shows during Week 8 of the 2017-2018 season came to $31.9 million, according to the trade group Broadway League, 10 per cent more than Week 7 and 18 per cent ahead of the same week a year ago ($27 million). Average ticket price across all shows was $118.73, up from $113.53 in Week 7.