Comedy Central has slotted Wednesday, September 13 for the fourth season premiere of its critically praised comedy series Broad City. The 10-episode Season 4 kicks off at 10:30 PM following South Park.

Created by, written by, and starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Broad City follows Abbi and Ilana as they navigate life in New York, capturing their hookups, relationships, crappy jobs and, ultimately, their badass friendship. In the new season, Abbi and Ilana get new jobs, celebrate their friendiversary, receive a visit from Abbi’s mom, trip on mushrooms, discover their witchdom and travel to Florida.

Hannibal Buress, Arturo Castro, Paul W. Downs and John Gemberling return with recurring roles alongside co-stars Glazer and Jacobson. Season 4 guest stars include RuPaul Charles, Shania Twain, Steve Buscemi, Sandra Bernhard, Mike Birbiglia, Jane Curtin, Lea DeLaria, Cynthia Erivo, Susie Essman, Peri Gilpin, Greta Lee, Damien Lemon, Denis O’Hare, Alysia Reiner, Amy Ryan, Constance Shulman and Wanda Sykes.

Season 4 is executive produced by Glazer and Jacobson, along with Paper Kite Productions’ Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, and Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Eric Slovin serves as Co-Executive Producer along with Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.