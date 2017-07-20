Sony Pictures Classics paid $5 million for rights to the quirky Kyle Mooney-starring Brigsby Bear after it bowed at Sundance this year. After a stop at the Cannes Critics’ Week sidebar it’s now ramping up for a July 28 theatrical release by unveiling the official trailer ahead of its afternoon appearance in Hall H at Comic-Con.

From longtime Saturday Night Live collaborators Mooney (who co-wrote with Kevin Costello) and Dave McCary, who’s making his directorial debut, the film centers on Mooney as James, the sole viewer of a children’s television program, Brigsby Bear Adventures. When the show abruptly ends, he sets out to make a movie to end Brigsby’s story—and re-begin his own.

Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins co-star.

As for today’s Hall H panel, Mooney, McCary, Bennett, Costello and members of The Lonely Island (which produced along with Lord Miller, 3311 Productions and YL Pictures) are expected.

In the meantime, check out the trailer above.