EXCLUSIVE: As Sony Pictures Classics tomorrow opens the Dave McCary-directed Brigsby Bear with an ensemble headed by Kyle Mooney and Claire Danes, 3311 Productions’ Mark Roberts and Ross Jacobson are gearing up two more films.

The Fifth Official, a co-production with Gran Via Productions, has Chad Hartigan directing his script, a taut European thriller about a soccer ref who attempts to throw a match for the first time. Hartigan is coming off Morris From America, which premiered at Sundance 2016 and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award and a Special Jury Prize for acting. A24 released the film.

Sympathy For The Devil has Luke Paradise attached to write and Gerard Johnstone (debuted with the SXSW pic Housebound) attached to direct. Pic is a kinetic neo-noir that plays out in real time over the course of a carjacking. Tracy Falco is producing with 3311.

3311 produced Brigsby Bear with The Lonely Island, Lord Miller and YL Pictures. The production company past pics include Table 19, Mr. Right and In A World.