Netflix is taking a crack at Hall H at Comic-Con and just released the official trailer for Bright, its big-money sci-fi action movie directed by David Ayer and starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace and penned by Max Landis.

The R-rated pic that Netflix landed in whopping deal with Landis is set in a world populated not only with humans but also alien races. The story follows a human cop (Smith) forced to work with an Orc (Edgerton). Battling both their own personal differences and an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a deadly, thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything. Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz and Kenneth Choi also co-star.

This is a pic to watch when it bows on the streaming service December 22. Hollywood was floored in March 2016 when Netflix committed $90 million-plus for the package, which included $3 million for Landis’ original script. It was Netflix’s first tentpole buy, and of course since then has been on a collision course with the exhibition industry.

Check out the trailer above.