Bridezillas, the wedding show reality series that became a cultural phenomenon and spawned the hit Marriage Boot Camp franchise, is getting a reboot at WE tv. The network said today it has ordered 10 new hour-long episodes for premiere next year.

The original Bridezillas ended its run in 2013 after 10 seasons and launched spinoff series and hit WE tv franchise Marriage Boot Camp which recently concluded its eighth season. Casting is currently underway nationwide for the 2018 series.

“From the beginning, ‘Bridezillas’ was nothing short of pop culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv. Years after saying goodbye to our last ‘Bridezilla,’ we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the ‘Bridezillas’ franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv.”

The series spotlights so-called ‘normal’ women who have turned into “Bridezillas” by their upcoming nuptials. Each episode follows two hilariously unhinged brides as they hurtle toward the altar. As their big day gets closer, tempers and tensions flare, the patience of loved ones is tested and monumental meltdowns become inevitable as the Bridezillas are pushed to the edge – all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding.

Bridezillas is executive produced by Laura Halperin. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy.

Here’s a trailer from the original series: