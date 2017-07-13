Beryl and Sue Vertue’s Hartswood Films has hired Doctor Who executive producer Brian Minchin as Head of Drama development at its Cardiff, Wales production base, Hartswood West. Minchin has been EP on the BBC’s Doctor Who since 2013, working closely with showrunner Steven Moffat (who is a Hartswood board director).

Hartswood Films Hartswood West was established in 2010 and has produced all four seasons of Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ BBC One hit Sherlock, as well as the BBC’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Minchin, who is following Moffat out the door at Doctor Who, oversaw the 50th Anniversary programs for the series and the tenure of Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Time Lord. He also was key to the series’ expansion with new international broadcast partners and spin-off shows as well as being responsible for the creative direction of the many franchises and platforms for Doctor Who content. His other credits include Russell T Davies’ Midsummer Night’s Dream, Being Human, The Game, and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Moffat says, “I’ve worked very closely with Brian for the last four years, on Doctor Who, and he’s a brilliant and creative producer and a good friend. Now that I’m leaving Who to concentrate on Hartswood projects, I couldn’t be more delighted that Brian is doing the same.”

Hartswood Films was established by Chairman Beryl Vertue in 1988 and has been responsible for global comedy hits from Men Behaving Badly to Coupling and, along with Sherlock, recent drama productions including Jekyll, Me & Mrs Jones and The Guilty.