EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures and Prime Universe Films have made a pre-emptive acquisition of an untitled supernatural/horror spec by Brian Edward Hill that is likened to Se7en, with a female protagonist.
Voltage will finance the film, with Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian set to produce with Prime Universe’s Adrian Askarieh. Giulio Marantonio also is on board to produce. Hill will be exec producer. Voltage and Prime Universe will be going out to directors imminently and are aiming to cast the lead with a significant name.
Hill, who is repped by ICM Partners, Heroes and Villains Entertainment and attorney Jeff Hynick, has written on the Starz series Ash Vs. Evil Dead and sold Gone to Universal and producer and producer Marc Platt. He has written such comics titles as Romulus, Postal, Netherworld and 7 Days In Hell for Image/Top Cow Comics. Postal was acquired by Hulu and is being developed by producer Matt Tolmach and Legendary TV.
I honestly never understand how a writer can put in all the time and effort required to complete a script and then send it out into the world as… Untitled… I mean why bother naming the lead character then? Cuz that’s more likely to change than the title if it ever goes to production.
Titles are hard – get it and hate coming up with them myself, but it’s part of writing the script. Just my own little rant.