Amazon has released a trailer for Brad’s Status, the Mike White movie starring Ben Stiller that will hit theaters September 15 via Annapurna. The comedic drama was co-financed by Amazon with Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

Stiller stars a Brad, who despite a good career and happy family is obsessed with the better fortunes of his old friends from school. While escorting his son Troy (Austin Abrams) on an East Coast tour of colleges, Brad is forced to confront his friends and his feelings of failure, which manifest during the college trip where it’s his son, not him, that’s keeping it together.

“Your friends sound like d*cks,” Troy tells his dad. “Everyone only thinks about themselves. The only person that’s thinking about you is me.”

Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement and Jenna Fischer co-star.

White, who penned School Of Rock and most recently wrote and directed the Sundance pic Beatriz At Dinner, also wrote and directed this one, which he produced with David Bernad, Plan B and SKE.

Check out the trailer above.