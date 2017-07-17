Former Paradigm communications boss Brad Turell has joined ICM Partners as SVP Corporate Communications. It will bring him back in the agency fold and fill the spot to be vacated by ICM Partners Head of Communication Michelle Suess, who has overseen corporate communications for the agency for the past 11 years and said last week she is exiting. She will work closely with Turell through the transition.

Turell will work with ICM Partners managing partner Chris Silbermann and senior leadership to guide the agency’s global strategic communications and branding strategies.

“Brad is a deft corporate strategist with impeccable relationships and a track record of success at the agency, network and studio sides of the business,” the agency said today in announcing the news. “As we continue to expand the agency, we are thrilled to have Brad help us navigate the next phase of our growth and acquisition strategies.”

Turell exited Paradigm in June 2016 after a nine-year run there to launch Turell Media Strategies. Before Paradigm he spent 11 years at Time Warner as EVP Network Communications at The WB and head of worldwide corporate communications at Turner Broadcasting Systems, and before that at Fox.

“I’m excited to join the outstanding culture at ICM Partners, working closely with Chris and everyone at the agency to build upon the momentum they have established, and implement the communications strategy for the dynamic growth that lies ahead,” Turell said.