Three days after President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of 40,000 Boy Scouts during their annual National Jamboree, the Chief Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America has apologized for the content of Trump’s speech.

The address Monday in West Virginia drew plenty of attention for taking politicized issues-of-the-moment including the health care fight, Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton, the intricacies of the Electoral College, random recollections of New York high society, and even about predecessor Barack Obama whom Trump goaded about never attending the event while he was President.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree,” wrote the BSA’s Michael Surbaugh in a post online today. “That was never our intent.”

CNN was the only cable news network to carry live coverage of the address, in which Trump told the boys their government was a “cesspool” or “sewer” — saying said he would not tell them details about it because they’re Boy Scouts. He also told the scouts the press will lie about how many of them were attending the jamboree because he was there.

Here’ Surbaugh’s full letter: