Matador Content, the producers behind shows such as Lip Sync Battle, HBO’s Banksy Does New York and ABC’s singing competition Boy Band, has signed a multi-year production and development deal with Little Creatures, the production company founded by R.J. Cutler and Jane Cha.

Under the pact, Cutler and Cha will develop and produce non-fiction projects including docuseries, reality and competition shows, among others, for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms under the Matador banner.

Cutler is the Oscar-nominated and Emmy and Peabody-winning filmmaker, documentarian, and television producer behind such projects as The War Room, American High and The September Request. Cha, a Peabody Award-winning and multi-Emmy-nominated producer, has been an Executive Producer on Project Runway and several of its spinoffs since their inception.

Cutler founded and ran production company Actual Reality Pictures before focusing on his narrative work and feature documentaries. Recent projects include the drama series Nashville, the feature film If I Stay and the documentaries The World According to Dick Cheney and Listen To Me Marlon. He is currently at work on a feature documentary about legendary comedian John Belushi for Showtime.

In addition to Boy Band, Matador has the upcoming spin off Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Nickelodeon, as well as two series, Fight World and Who Was for Netflix.

The deal was brokered by CAA and Jeanne Newman where both Matador and Little Creatures are repped.