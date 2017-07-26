In one of Jordan Levin’s first major hires since becoming CEO of Awesomeness in May, he has tapped former Endemol Beyond president Bonnie Pan as Head of Network for AwesomenessTV. In the newly created role, veteran digital executive Pan will oversee video and editorial content across the YouTube channel, all social video platforms and all owned and operated platforms, including the recently announced Awesomeness News.

Pan will report to Levin and President, Brett Bouttier, while collaborating with Awesomeness co-founder and creative consultant, Joe Davola.

Pan joins existing network heads Birk Rawlings and Carrie Franklin, in similar roles at DreamworksTV and Awestruck, respectively, and will work alongside other senior execs at Awesomeness, including Shelley Zimmerman, Head of Awesomeness’ Television Studio, Paula Kaplan, who heads up talent for the company and oversees Awesomeness’ Creator Network, and Matt Kaplan of Awesomeness Films.

“Bonnie is the rare executive who has been an early leader in all aspects of this rapidly changing industry,” said Levin. “From her experience in online video at Yahoo, to partnering with influencers at Maker Studios, and original production at Endemol, she brings with her a depth of experience and boundless creative enthusiasm that will benefit the AwesomenessTV network tremendously.”