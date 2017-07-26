In one of Jordan Levin’s first major hires since becoming CEO of Awesomeness in May, he has tapped former Endemol Beyond president Bonnie Pan as Head of Network for AwesomenessTV. In the newly created role, veteran digital executive Pan will oversee video and editorial content across the YouTube channel, all social video platforms and all owned and operated platforms, including the recently announced Awesomeness News.
Pan will report to Levin and President, Brett Bouttier, while collaborating with Awesomeness co-founder and creative consultant, Joe Davola.
Pan joins existing network heads Birk Rawlings and Carrie Franklin, in similar roles at DreamworksTV and Awestruck, respectively, and will work alongside other senior execs at Awesomeness, including Shelley Zimmerman, Head of Awesomeness’ Television Studio, Paula Kaplan, who heads up talent for the company and oversees Awesomeness’ Creator Network, and Matt Kaplan of Awesomeness Films.
“Bonnie is the rare executive who has been an early leader in all aspects of this rapidly changing industry,” said Levin. “From her experience in online video at Yahoo, to partnering with influencers at Maker Studios, and original production at Endemol, she brings with her a depth of experience and boundless creative enthusiasm that will benefit the AwesomenessTV network tremendously.”
AwesomenessTV, focused on premium programming targeted at Gen Z, continues to be the highest viewed young adult network on YouTube.
“AwesomenessTV has grown from a YouTube channel to a fully-distributed media brand that has become synonymous with Gen-Z, reaching millions across every major platform out there today,” said Bouttier. “With Bonnie’s programming and audience experience, we’re confident she’ll take the growth of our network brand even further.”
At Endemol Shine Beyond, the digital studio of Endemol Shine North America, which was recently closed, Pan produced Capturing Everest, the first ever bottom to top climb of Mount Everest in Virtual Reality. She brokered the distribution deal to Time Inc. as part of their Life VR platform that debuted at Sundance Digital Storytelling in 2016. She also was responsible for the holiday music special Keys Of Christmas, directed by Dave Meyers, for YouTube Red.
Before joining Endemol Shine Beyond USA, Pan was EVP of Programming at Maker Studios, where she was responsible for original series in the Gaming, Lifestyle, Family and Entertainment categories. Prior to that, Pan was Head of Global Programming and Audience Development at Yahoo! Video from 2011-2014.
