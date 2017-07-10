Netflix has slotted September 8 for the premiere of the fourth season of animated comedy series Bojack Horseman.

No details yet on the upcoming season which stars Will Arnett as the sweater-clad titled equine. Alison Brie, Aaron Paul and Paul F. Tompkins also star in the offbeat toon in which humans and talking animals live side-by-side.

In the most recent third season, BoJack grappled with his legacy while trudging through an increasingly turbulent Oscar campaign for his star-making turn in the Secretariat biopic.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg created the comedy, from Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Co., and executive produces with Arnett, Paul, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright.