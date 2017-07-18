Blue Fox Entertainment has secured the worldwide rights for the comedy Big Bear, which marks from first-time feature director Joey Kern, with a planned theatrical and digital release September 22. The film first U.S. theatrical release for Blue Fox’s recently launched distribution banner. It was written by Kern who also stars in it with Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), Adam Brody (The O.C.), Tyler Labine (Deadbeat), Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings) and Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire). The film was financed by Maybe This Year (MTY) Productions and produced by MTY Productions in association with Fortress Features.

The pic follows Joe (Kern) who, after getting dumped by his cheating fiancée, reluctantly decides to go ahead with his bachelor party up at Big Bear Lake thanks to the urging of his three best friends (Brody, Labine, Knighton). Things take a turn for the worse the next morning when Joe discovers the man his fiancée ran off with (Schreiber) has been kidnapped by his friends and tied up in the basement.

Kern produced the project with MTY Productions President Brandon Evans as well as Brett Forbes and Patrick Rizzotti of Fortress Features and Luke Edwards.

Todd Slater brokered the distribution deal on behalf of Blue Fox with Evans, Forbes and Rizzotti repping the film.