EXCLUSIVE: In a U.S.-China indie hookup, Hollywood Media Bridge and Parkside Pictures have teamed with Beijing-based Rosat Media & Entertainment Corporation to produce vacation thriller Bleed. Shooting has just wrapped in and around Atlanta with Robert Patrick starring and Prison Break veteran Bobby Roth directing.
The project boasts a host of Prison Break alums in the cast, including Robert Knepper, Amaury Nolasco, Rockmond Dunbar and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe. The series has been popular in the Middle Kingdom, making for a nice potential crossover.
Among the Chinese cast are Marco Polo‘s Zhu Zhu who is currently starring opposite Salman Khan in Tubelight which is due for a wide release in China later this year. In his first American role is Shen Lin who’s primarily known for his TV work including this year’s Blood Warriors.
The $5M Bleed is the story of a dream vacation turned nightmare when a man must fight to stay alive as he attempts to save his wife from maniacal home invaders.
Producers are Hollywood Media Bridge’s Phillip B Goldfine; Parkside’s Damiano Tucci and Danny Roth; and Daxing Zhang and Zhaohui Wang. Executive producers are Xiaowan Li, Benjamin Sacks, Jason Hewitt and James Bruce. Hollywood Media Bridge is repping North American rights and Voltage has foreign.
No Comments