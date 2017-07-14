EXCLUSIVE: In a U.S.-China indie hookup, Hollywood Media Bridge and Parkside Pictures have teamed with Beijing-based Rosat Media & Entertainment Corporation to produce vacation thriller Bleed. Shooting has just wrapped in and around Atlanta with Robert Patrick starring and Prison Break veteran Bobby Roth directing.

The project boasts a host of Prison Break alums in the cast, including Robert Knepper, Amaury Nolasco, Rockmond Dunbar and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe. The series has been popular in the Middle Kingdom, making for a nice potential crossover.

Among the Chinese cast are Marco Polo‘s Zhu Zhu who is currently starring opposite Salman Khan in Tubelight which is due for a wide release in China later this year. In his first American role is Shen Lin who’s primarily known for his TV work including this year’s Blood Warriors.

The $5M Bleed is the story of a dream vacation turned nightmare when a man must fight to stay alive as he attempts to save his wife from maniacal home invaders.

Producers are Hollywood Media Bridge’s Phillip B Goldfine; Parkside’s Damiano Tucci and Danny Roth; and Daxing Zhang and Zhaohui Wang. Executive producers are Xiaowan Li, Benjamin Sacks, Jason Hewitt and James Bruce. Hollywood Media Bridge is repping North American rights and Voltage has foreign.