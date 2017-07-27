High Wire Act made Deadline’s list of hot titles at Cannes last year, and now Bleecker Street has scooped up U.S. rights to director Brad Anderson‘s period spy thriller starring Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike and Dean Norris. Tony Gilroy wrote the script.

Mark Pellegrino, Larry Pine, Shea Whigham, Alon Moni Aboutboul, Idir Chender and Jonny Coyne also star in the film about top U.S. diplomat (Hamm), who leaves Lebanon in the 1970s after his wife is killed. A decade later, he gets called back to a war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives (Pike and Norris) with a mission only he can accomplish.

“Brad’s film is the kind of adult thriller a smarthouse audience craves,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said. “It’s tense, personal and well-crafted right through its final heart-pounding moments.” Added producer Shivani Rawat of ShivHans Pictures, who collaborated with Bleecker on the release of Captain Fantastic, Trumbo and Danny Collins: “It is wonderful to be working with Andrew and his team again. Bleecker Street is the perfect house for this film and we are so thrilled to continue our relationship with them.”

High Wire Act is produced by Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Gilroy, and Rawat and Monica Levinson of ShivHans Pictures. Executive producers are Ted Field and Steve Saeta. The deal was negotiated between Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street and WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers. CAA co-repped the film.