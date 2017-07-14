Comedy writer-producer Blake McCormick (Cougar Town) has closed a two-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Under the pact, he is joining the studio’s new Fox fall paranormal comedy series Ghosted as co-executive producer while also developing new projects.

McCormick, who most recently was under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, got his start at 20th TV where he briefly worked as a producers’ assistant on two shows before landing his first writers job on the studio’s animated comedy King of the Hill. He went on to join the ABC/TBS/ABC Studios comedy series Cougar Town at the beginning of the second season, rising through the ranks to executive producer/showrunner.

During the 2014-15 development season, McCormick teamed with 20th TV on another paranormal investigation comedy project, Strange Calls. It was one of two scripts by McCormack that season to go to pilot, including the CBS/Warner Bros. TV Rush Hour adaptation, co-developed with Cougar Town co-creator Bill Lawrence, which went to series.

“We have a history with Blake dating all the way back to King Of the Hill, and he’s shown that he’s as versatile a writer as he is very, very funny, said 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Jonnie Davis. “He’ll work on our big priority comedy Ghosted this fall and develop new projects for us as well. We’re happy to welcome him back.”

Fox

Buddy comedy Ghosted, which premieres Oct. 1, stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as two polar-opposite partners – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal – who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Tom Gormican, who wrote the pilot, Kevin Etten, who serves as showrunner, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, and Mark Schulman executive produce.

McCormick is reped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone and attorney Jared Levine