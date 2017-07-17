As promised, Warner Bros has dropped the new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 online after it debuted on ABC’s Good Morning America today and the long-awaited sci-fi sequel looks set to be a dark and thrilling one.

Here we see Harrison Ford return to his role as Rick Deckard some thirty years after the events of the first film. Plot details are still being kept under wraps but what we do know is that a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling) has unearthed a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Deckard (Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

New footage includes more scenes of Ford as Deckard and we see him teaming up with Gosling in a bid to save humanity.

“I covered my tracks, I scrambled the records. We were being hunted!,” says Deckard to Gosling’s character.

“By who?” asks K. New scenes of Jared Leto as the bad guy are revealed in this fast-paced and dark trailer who says “the future of the species is finally unearthed.”

The Alcon Entertainment tentpole is directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green based on the Philip K. Dick novel. Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Leto co-star.

Warner Bros releases the upcoming chapter in the U.S. on October 6.