A slew of new Black Panther photos show an unmasked T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), the Wakanda warriors (Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o), and Forest Whitaker’s Zuri, a shaman and spiritual elder to T’Challa.

The photos were published exclusively in Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Preview issue. See a selection below.

Marvel’s Black Panther, set for a February 16, 2018 release, follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Take a look at some of the photos:

Boseman as T’Challa:

Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

Forest Whitaker as shaman Zuri, T’Challa’s spiritual adviser:

Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

Boseman’s T’Challa in combat with Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger:

Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

Gurira, Nyong’o & Okoye in traditional Wakandan costume:

Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018