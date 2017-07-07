The composers behind some of the biggest superhero blockbuster films and fan-fave TV series are headed to Comic-Con for Costa Communications’ fifth annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero panel. The event will take place on Thursday, July 20 at the Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom at 10am.

Composers will expound on their process and challenges in creating the musical voices behind the superheroes, as well as on collaborating with directors and producers. The panel event also will include unreleased clips of upcoming projects.

This year’s panelists include Oscar nominated and Emmy winning composer Mark Isham, who is composing the music for Freeform’s upcoming Marvel series Cloak & Dagger. A reminder to die-hard Once Upon a Time attendees, Isham also writes the music for that show.

Two-time Oscar nominee Marco Beltrami (Logan, The Wolverine, Lucifer) will also be on hand. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson will provide insight into Marvel’s upcoming February feature release Black Panther and MGM/Annapurna’s reboot of Death Wish. Also on the panel: Emmy-nominated composer Brian Tyler, who wrote the music for Avengers: Age of Ultron, Power Rangers, The Mummy; David Russo, (Gotham, Nikita, The Tomorrow People); and Lorne Balfe (The Lego Batman Movie, the upcoming Warner Bros./Skydance pic Geostorm). Costa Communications chief Ray Costa will be moderating the session.

Previous composers at Musical Anatomy include Christophe Beck (Ant-Man, Frozen), Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2), Blake Neely (Arrow, Super Girl, The Flash), John Powell (the Bourne Franchise, Hancock), Tom “Junkie XL” Holkenborg (Deadpool, Mad Max: Fury Road), John Ottman (X-Men: Apocalypse, Superman Returns), and John Debney (Iron Man 2).