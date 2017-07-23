Following Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel brought in the cast of Black Panther along with director Ryan Coogler and showed more footage beyond the trailer that was dropped.

Chadwick Boseman who plays Black Panther set up the film for the crowd: “He returns from the events of Captain America: Civil War and he’s dealing with the death of his father and becoming a ruler (in Wakanda) He’s still mourning his father’s death. It’s a transition period that gets interrupted and he’s struggling with the type of King he wants to be.”

“I grew up as young black kid in the Bay area and grew up with comic books and it didn’t matter what color the superheros were; I read X-Men, I read Spider-Man. One day I walked into the comic-book shop and was looking for comic-book character like me, and the first one I saw was Black Panther.”

“I thought that the best thing about the comic-book, he got his power from the people around him and his history,” said Coogler about what struck him with the source material

Going down the dais, each of the actors gave a brief description of their characters. Some of those included Letitia Wright as Shuri, T’Challa’s tech wizard sister. Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia “a spy, a war dog to keep Wakanda on top of things. Wakanda needs to know what’s going on in the world, the world doesn’t need to know what’s going on in Wakanda” said the Oscar winner. Michael B. Jordan’s Erik has an eye on the fictional African country’s throne. Dania Gurira is Okoye a weapons master. Daniel Kaluuya is W’Kabi, the leader of border tribe and head of security and childhood friend of T’Challa. He sees what’s coming and wants to stop it” said the Get Out thespian.

Forest Whitaker is Zuri, the mentor to T’Challa: “He’s very close friends with his father and worked with T’Challa since he was a child. He wants to mold him into being a king.”

Andy Serkis: “Ulysses is a wheeler dealer who can get on the phone and compromise any government.” In the clip we see he’s a true bad guy who Black Panther is after.

Winston Duke is M’Baku, the beloved leader of a Wakanda tribe. “What I found really hot about the role was how human and the depth; he’s loyal to his people and faith driven.”

In the clip we see Black Panther, out of costume, with his security detail the Dora Milage, as they try to quietly nab Ulysses in a diamond exchange. Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross is trying to coax in Serkis’ villain, but Okoye lets her spear out and a fight ensues. There’s also sweeping shots of Wakanda.

Black Panther opens on Feb. 16.