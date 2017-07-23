Former Dexter star James Remar and Criminal Minds alum Damon Gupton have signed on as series regulars opposite Cress Williams in the CW’s DC drama Black Lightning, from producer Greg Berlanti.

The show’s executive producers Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil announced the castings during the show’s session this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con.

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Williams. He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning. Along with Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams also star.

Remar will play Peter Gambi, the oldest friend of Jefferson Pierce (Williams) and Jefferson’s father figure, mentor and “tailor”. His history with Jefferson goes back farther and deeper than anyone knows, and Gambi’s role in Jefferson’s life will become a painful window into the past that will affect the future of their relationship forever.

Gupton is Inspector Henderson, a veteran officer of the law who is now the highest-ranking detective on the force. His role in the community puts him at odds with Black Lightning (Williams), but they soon become unlikely allies.

Black Lightning hails from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Schechter.