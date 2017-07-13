SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about Season 3 of ABC’s Black-ish.

Black-ish nabbed its second consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy series this morning and with another successful season in the books, creator/EP Kenya Barris and showrunner/EP Jonathan Groff are working to follow it up in Season 4.

“We are going to look at the immediate aftermath of having a baby and try to tell the real story about how having a baby is wonderful but it can take a real toll on women and looking at postpartum in a novel way,” teased Groff, following Season 3 which ended with a new addition to the Johnson family. “We’re trying to manage Zoe, who’s going to be with us, and setting up the show where she’s going off to college on Freeform in a way that makes sense for our show,” he says. “Our kids are a bit older so I think there’s a good story in Dre looking at Junior and realizing he has this young man now in his house and that relations. And the twins are changing and growing so that’s something we’re going to do a real story about.”

The 2017 Emmy nominations saw a bit of an uptick for broadcast networks, particularly in the drama categories, where they are typically left out.

“It has to change or it’s going to die,” said Barris on the evolving landscape of networks. “We have to bring people back, whether it is pre-vocative or provocative, in a way that makes them want to engage.”

“The networks have realized that in doing things the same old way, it worked for a while and people make great shows in those confines, but as the pie has gotten bigger, the pieces of the pie has gotten smaller,” said Groff. When people have the option of all these streaming and cable [platforms], network television still has its advantages in terms of access.” He noted that the network execs have gotten better at letting “the creators and the actors talk about stuff and be more specific”

The Emmys continue to underscore the growing diverse and thought-provoking slate in television, and along with that, an influx of film heavyweights taking a turn at the small screen.

“I think television is the most exciting medium right now”, opined Barris.” You’re seeing these huge filmmakers realizing that the small screen is not as small, in terms of how it’s received, than it once was.”

“There’s so much great content being made in television, Groff added. I love features and I love when they’re great, but you can see there are so many voices [in television], five years ago that just wasn’t it.”

In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Black-ish also received a lead actress nom for Tracee Ellis Ross, lead actor for Anthony Anderson, and guest actress for Wanda Sykes.