Scrubs and Spin City creator Bill Lawrence has taken to social media to let everyone know all is OK after a plane crash Friday in New York City.
Lawrence, his daughter and five others were aboard a seaplane that made an emergency landing Friday evening in the East River. No one was hurt. The seven, who were wearing life vests and sitting in the plane after it went down, were rescued by an NYPD Harbor Unit, according to NBC 4 New York.
The flight was leaving New York Skyports Marina at East 23rd Street, en route to East Hampton, when it started to go down, NBC 4 said citing sources. The plane listed to the left, causing its left wing to hit the water.
The Cougar Town creator clearly had a good sense of humor about the entire experience.
Lawrence currently is executive producing new CW series Life Sentence starring Lucy Hale.
No Comments