Scrubs and Spin City creator Bill Lawrence has taken to social media to let everyone know all is OK after a plane crash Friday in New York City.

Lawrence, his daughter and five others were aboard a seaplane that made an emergency landing Friday evening in the East River. No one was hurt. The seven, who were wearing life vests and sitting in the plane after it went down, were rescued by an NYPD Harbor Unit, according to NBC 4 New York.

Wild day. Daughter and all ok. First plane crash. Thanks NYC emergency folks. https://t.co/n7bS3e1USB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) July 21, 2017

The flight was leaving New York Skyports Marina at East 23rd Street, en route to East Hampton, when it started to go down, NBC 4 said citing sources. The plane listed to the left, causing its left wing to hit the water.

The Cougar Town creator clearly had a good sense of humor about the entire experience.

Our sea plane. Going to go drink tequila continuously. #Lucky A post shared by Bill Lawrence (@vdoozer) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Gotta dig the coast guard. #Brave #cool A post shared by Bill Lawrence (@vdoozer) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Lawrence currently is executive producing new CW series Life Sentence starring Lucy Hale.