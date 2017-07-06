Just over two weeks after Bill Cosby’s criminal case for the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand ended in a mistrial, a date was set today for a brand new trial for the much accused actor. “A retrial in the above-captioned matter is hereby scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom A of the Montgomery County Courthouse, Norristown, Pennsylvania,” said an order by Judge Steven O’Neill on Thursday.

If Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele’s office presses the same charges as in the first trial, the almost 80-year old Cosby faces more than 10 years in jail if convicted on three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault.

Contacted by Deadline, Cosby’s representatives said that they had “no comment at this present time” on the new trial and its scheduled start. At present, an announced town hall tour by The Cosby Show co-creator is still moving ahead with proposed dates and venues across the country expected to be made public in the next month or so. Having promised right after the mistrial was declared by Judge O’Neill on June 17 that they would seek a new trial, the only comment today by D.A.’s office in Norristown, PA on the latest development was via social media:

Judge O’Neill sets new Cosby trial date: Nov. 6, 2017. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) July 6, 2017

Of course, it is a long legal road to November and very likely that Cosby lawyers Angela Agrusa and Brian McMonagle will seek a new judge in the case and a new venue, claiming that O’Neill and Montgomery County is too tainted after the spotlight of the unsuccessful June 5 starting trial.

Though his wife Camille only showed up at the very end and Cosby himself ultimately did not take the stand in his own defense, the actor was in court every day and throughout the more 50-hours of deliberation by the jury. Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand gave nearly 10-hours of testimony at the trial and was in court awaiting the verdict too. Constand is expected to take the stand again in a new trial in the Philadelphia suburb.

Due to the longer than usual 12-year duration of Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations for sex crimes, the first trial and now this schedule new one is the only criminal case in the nation against the once beloved The Cosby Show actor. While over 60 women have come out and publicly accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them over the decades and are pursuing civil cases, all of those incidents occurred in jurisdictions where the statute for criminal proceedings has expired. Just under the wire of the statute of limitations for sex crimes in the Keystone State, the newly elected D.A. Steele charged Cosby right at the end of 2015. He was arraigned December 30 that year and released on $1 million bail without entering a plea at the time.

Despite admitting to giving Constand Benadryl pills on the night of the alleged assault in his Philadelphia-area mansion, Cosby has always insisted that the encounter between himself and the then Director of Operations for Temple University women’s basketball program was totally consensual.