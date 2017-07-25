EXCLUSIVE: The material marketplace always slows down in late summer, but there is one percolating property that has the town excited. Former President Bill Clinton will come to Hollywood this week with James Patterson, his writing partner on the upcoming novel The President Is Missing. Sources said that Clinton and Patterson will be meeting with studios and networks to pitch the book for a movie or TV deal. Clinton has been a regular visitor to Hollywood to raise funds, but usually for political or philanthropic causes. This week’s visit will be a new one. The rights are being repped by CAA, which is orchestrating the visits. The book is expected to sell quickly. It will be published by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown June 2018.