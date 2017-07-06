Alex survived the veto competition on Big Brother (1.8/8) last night and the CBS unscripted veteran not only topped Wednesday’s primetime but also went up from its Season 19 premiere last week.

Bopping up 6% among adults 18-49 from its June 28 debut, Big Brother was the number #1 in the demo for its fourth broadcast in the past week.

While there was the debut of FX’s Snowfall on cable last night, it was a less than competitive Wednesday on the Big 4. For one thing, ABC only had To Tell The Truth (0.6/3), which was even with last week, on as an original and FOX was all encores. The CW was also in full repeats last night.

Hour-by-hour, NBC put on the biggest effort last night with Little Big Shots: Forever Young (1.0/5) and a 9 PM airing of The Carmichael Show (0.7/3). And the ratings news was pretty rewarding, The Steve Harvey hosted show was up a tenth from its June 28 show and the now shuttered insightful comedy was even.

Overall, CBS won the night with a 1.0/5 rating and 4.72 million viewers. NBC was tied with ABC for second place in the demo with a 0.7/3 and solid in the number #2 spot in sets of eyeballs with an audience of 3.87 million.