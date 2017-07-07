There were some big moves last night on Big Brother (1.9/8) but the best one for CBS had to be the Julie Chen hosted reality vet hitting a season high in the key demo.

Five shows into Season 19, Big Brother was up 19% among adults 18-49 from last week’s Thursday premiere and also rose 12% in viewers to 6.01 million. Improving a tenth over its season debut, the previous demo high for BB was the 1.8 of July 6 – which last night was up a tenth from.

All of which must be a post-4th of July fireworks celebration at the House of Moonves. With the top show of last night’s primetime, the net won Thursday with a 1.2/3 rating and 5 million sets of eyeballs. Falling hard from its lead-in, Zoo (0.6/3) saw a rise of tenth from its season premiere of last week. A The Big Bang Theory (1.3/7) was the second highest rated show of the night and easily the most watched with an audience of 7.15 million.

FOX and The CW were all encores last night.

However, NBC and ABC put on a full primetime of programming with the likes of The Gong Show (0.7/3) and The Wall (0.9/4). While the Mike Myers hosted revival tied for a win in its 10 PM time slot with NBC’s The Night Shift (0.7.3), which was even with last week, TGS took a 22% demo drop from its June 29 show. As the Chris Hardwick fronted The Wall, facing BB again, it was down a tenth from last week.

Earlier in the night, Hollywood Game Night (0.8/4) was also down a tenth while 8 PM slot rival Boy Band (0.6/3) was up by the same measure. In the 9 PM slot, the competition was harsh for Battle Of The Network Stars (0.7/3), which took a 30% demo hit to come in last for the time period.