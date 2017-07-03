There were evictions and temptations on the Sunday debut of the latest season of Big Brother (1.4/7) last night and a key demo matchup between CBS and an all-encore ABC.

Although easily the top show of the night, there was a bit of a ratings hit for the first weekend airing of Season 19 of the Julie Chen-hosted show – day-to-day and year-to-year. Compared with both its June 29 show and its Season 18 Sunday debut of June 26, 2016, last night’s Big Brother was down 13% among adults 18-49.

Viewership-wise, last night’s BB snagged 5.23 million sets of eyeballs compared with the 5.45 million that its Season 18 Sunday premiere had.

Overall, as we said, the House of Moonves and the Disney-owned net were dead even with a 0.7/3 rating in the key demo. CBS was No. 1 in viewers with 4.35 million to ABC’s second-place 3.88 million.

However, while there were a lot of repeats on last night, CBS wasn’t the only one in the unscripted original game on Sunday. Fox’s American Grit (0.4/2) also was on the field at 9 PM. The John Cena-fronted physical-excursion show had a lot of sweat dripping at Camp Grit last night but came in exactly the same as last week in the ratings.

And with that, have a happy Fourth of July!