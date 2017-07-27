There was not a lot of what anyone would call big change on the dial last night among the Big Four’s Wednesday primetime from last week. Like on July 19, CBS won the night and Big Brother (1.7.9) was the highest rated and, with 6.29 million tuning in, the most watched show of Wednesday.

However, down 18% overall from last week to a 0.9/4, the House of Moonves did see a bit of a demo shutter for the veteran reality show with a decline of a tenth from July 19’s fast affiliates – which went up a tenth in the final numbers. As for struggling newbie Salvation, the 9 PM end of the world show lost 65% of the demo from its Big Brother lead-in but was down only a tenth from its second episode of last week’s airing.

Holding exactly even with its performance of July 19 was NBC’s The Carmichael Show (0.7/3) at 9 PM. The Comcast-owned net’s only other original of the night was the Season 1 finale of Little Big Shots: Forever Young (0.8/4) and that was also even with last week.

Over on FOX, that double does of Gordon Ramsay saw MasterChef (1.0/4) and The F-Word (0.6/3) simmer down a tenth from their last shows.

ABC and The CW were all encores on Wednesday night.