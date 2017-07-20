It was another good night for Big Brother (1.8 in adults 18-49 Live+Same Day) and CBS. While down a tenth from last week, the Julie Chen-hosted reality vet remained the night’s top-rated show.

Also on CBS, new suspense thriller drama series Salvation held steady (0.7) in the demo in its second week though slipped a bit in total viewers, from 4.9 million to 4.3 million. On NBC, The Carmichael Show was also even at 0.7, but Little Big Shots: Forever Young (0.8, 5.8 million) lost a tenth from last week’s early numbers to log its lowest demo and audience figures to date.

Fox got a bit of a ratings uptick Wednesday night, thanks to both of its Gordon Ramsay-toplined shows. MasterChef (1.1) and The F Word (0.7) each rose a tenth of a point from last week in adults 18-49.