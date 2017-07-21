Dystopian house-sitting reality series Big Brother scored Thursday’s primetime win for CBS in viewers and key demos.

At 8 PM, The Big Bang Theory repeats clocked a winning 1.2 demo rating and 6.47 million viewers. Life in Pieces followed. falling to 1.0 in the demo and 4.59M viewers.

At 9 PM, however, Big Brother’s Thursday edition climbed to night-topping 1.8 demo rating and 5.9M viewers, growing 3% over previous week in 18-34 (1.3 rating).

CBS conceded control at 10 PM. NBC’s The Night Shift won the timeslot in 18-49 (0.7) and total viewers (4.146 million), besting CBS’s Zoo (0.6, 2.89M) and an original ABC The Gong Show (0.7, 2.66M.

Gong was ABC’s best performing program in overall crowd on a primetime night that also included Boy Band (0.5, 2.28M) at 8 and Battle of the Network Stars (0.7, 2.54M) at 9.

NBC’s Hollywood Game Night had come in No. 2 from 8-9 PM with a 0.9 demo rating and 3.88M viewers. And, from 9-10 PM, against Big Brother, NBC’s The Wall came in No. 2 in the demo (1.1) and overall audience (5.023 million).

For primetime, CBS logged a 1.1 demo rating and 4.77M viewers, besting NBC’s 0.9 and 4.35M. Fox logged a 0.7 and 2.58M viewers with Beat Shazam (0.8, 2.84M) and Love Connection (0.7, 2.33M). ABC followed with a primetime 0.6 and 2.49M viewers. CW averaged 0.3 and 1.39M with Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.4, 1.78M) and Hooten & The Lady (0.2, 997K).