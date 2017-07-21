After being absent from Comic-Con for the past five years, the cast of The Big Bang Theory took the stage at Hall H to celebrate the sitcom’s 10th anniversary, making it mostly a fan-driven event with the cast sharing behind the scene stories, a sizzle reel of fun moments from the show, and their thoughts on the season cliffhanger that had Sheldon (Jim Parsons) proposing to Amy (Mayim Bialik).

Riki Lindhome and Josh Ross Bowie, who play recurring — and a bit insufferable — characters on the show, moderated the panel that included actors Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Kevin Sussman as well as the members of the producing-writing team including Bill Prady, Steve Molaro, Steve Holland, Dave Goetsch, Eric Kaplan, and Maria Ferrari. Noticeably absent from the panel was the aforementioned Parsons and Bialik, who has been on vocal rest since June. She tweeted out the day before the panel sending her apologies.

so sad to miss our amazing fans at our TBBT panel tomorrow at @Comic_Con. have to keep resting my voice. :( i'm so sorry. c u next year!! — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 21, 2017

Bialik and Parsons were definitely there in spirit as the cast talked about the memorable and emotional proposal which had been built up since Bialik joined the cast in 2010. Cuoco says that the entire cast and crew were huddled around the camera to witness Sheldon and Amy’s big moment and admitted that she started crying.

Nayyar chimed in, “We were all crying!”

“I came as close to crying as is possible for me,” joked Galecki.

Specific details about what happens after the proposal were kept under wraps for the majority of the panel as the cast and crew talked about their favorite guest stars and memorable scenes from its 10-season run. All culminated in a rousing sing-along of Sheldon’s favorite childhood song, “Soft Kitty.”

Earlier this year, CBS Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television reached a deal for a two-year renewal of the Big Bang Theory through the 2018-19 season. A spinoff prequel series, Young Sheldon, is expected to launch next fall behind the long-running sitcom.

Big Bang, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, has won four Emmy Awards for for star Jim Parsons. Lorre, Prady and Steven Molaro are also executive producers. The series is from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. The 11th season is set to premiere on September 25.