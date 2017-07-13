Receiving his 12th Emmy nomination, and second in two years for his portrayal of Slippin’ Jimmy McGill in AMC’s Better Call Saul, two-time winner Bob Odenkirk provided a bit of a glimpse into the upcoming season.

With Chuck’s death at the end of Season 3, Odenkirk is asked has Jimmy officially broken bad? “I think it’s some huge cracks in the ice right now—huge, visible cracks that go real deep,” Odenkirk says, teasing what’s to come in Season 4. “As far as the whole glacier splitting in two, that’s coming very soon,” he told Deadline after receiving his latest lead actor Emmy nom.

He also expressed sadness at Chuck’s dramatic exit from the series in the Season 3 finale, as well as Michael McKean’s acting snub this season. “It was the second biggest blow to my joy. “It seriously bummed me out,” he says of Chuck’s departure. “That, and my character becoming more evil. But having Chuck exit our show is a big bummer because Michael’s the best actor, he raised everyone’s game and he’s just a joy to be around. As happy as I am about getting nominated myself, I just can’t believe Michael’s name isn’t in that list.”