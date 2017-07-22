Ben Affleck shot down a rumor he will leave his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman when Matt Reeves directs the new solo iteration of the signature DC superhero. Said Affleck: “Batman is the coolest fu*king part in any universe. I am so thrilled to do it. It is fu*king amazing. After two films, Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Toby Emmerich have said, we want you to be our Batman. I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves. It’s a great time in the DC universe, and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman.”

Affleck was responding to speculative reports that reasoned after he pulled out of directing the next films, Reeves would seek to start over with a new actor. While the logic seems like plausible speculation, I don’t think that decision has yet been made. He made his not so definitive declaration during the Hall H Warner Bros DC presentation of Justice League. Affleck’s castmates were supportive and cheered his declaration. The real story will unfold over time, as Reeves plunges into the Batfilm after opening War For The Planet of the Apes.