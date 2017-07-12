And the bandwidth played on. Fox today cued up a Season 2 renewal for Beat Shazam, its midseason musical game show hosted by EP Jamie Foxx.

Inspired by the music-identification app, Beat Shazam features teams of players racing the clock to identify hit songs. The team with the best score then goes up against Shazam for the chance to win a cash prize. The show was ordered straight to series in August, and Foxx was announced as the host during TCA in January. He’ll be back for Season 2.

Fox

“Jamie is the ultimate host and entertainer,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Broadcasting Company. “He’s a larger-than-life personality with a passion for music that’s infectious, and we can’t wait to have him return for another great round of Beat Shazam in Season 2.”

Created by Jeff Apploff, Beat Shazam premiered May 25 and has averaged 4.4 million viewers across all platforms. Fox noted that it’s summer’s most social new TV series and has garnered a combined 23 million social engagements on all social channels. Apploff exec produces alongside Mark Burnett, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick. It is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam.