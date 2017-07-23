More than 40 high-profile female BBC employees have written an open letter to BBC director-general Tony Hall published today in UK newspapers urging a quick end to gender pay disparities at the pubcaster. It comes after an annual BBC salary report published last week revealed two-thirds of its highest salaries were dished out to men.

The letter, signed by the likes of BBC World News America anchor Katty Kay, BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and The One Show host Alex Jones, said “the BBC has known about the pay disparity for years” and that the pubcaster “had to be pushed into transparency to do the right thing.”

They also pressed the message today on social media:

Global studies show orgs w more senior women perform better (but they need to treat them fairly to keep them.) https://t.co/elQL6alpsT — Katty Kay (@KattyKayBBC) July 23, 2017

1970: Equal Pay Act. 2010: Equality Act.

2020: BBC target. We're standing together to politely suggest they can do better #bbcwomen https://t.co/9G1OrqucEj — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) July 23, 2017

The report published last week showed the top seven salaries among staff were men, led by Top Gear presenter and Radio Two DJ Chris Evans earning between £2.2 million ($2.86 million) and £2.25 million ($2.9 million) per year. That’s more than four times the channel’s highest-earning woman, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, who makes anywhere between £450,000 ($586,444) and £499,000 ($650,000), making her the eighth-highest paid BBC star.

The revelations have brought a harsh spotlight on the disparity, and Hall admitted that there was “more to do,” saying the pubcaster was “committed to close the gap by 2020.” The letter referenced that timeline and said it wasn’t fast enough.

Here it is: