The BBC is teaming with James Corden’s Fulwell 73, the banner behind the popular Carpool Karaoke series, to make a live, weekly music show set to air on the UK channel this fall. It has yet to receive a title or timeslot but an initial run of six episodes has already been commissioned.

The new series, which promises to showcase “the hottest bands and artists in the world right now,” will see the BBC make a return to the live, weekly music space eleven years after the hugely successful Top Of The Pops ended its 42 year run. That show, according to the BBC, was commissioned originally for six episodes in 1964 and went on to showcase performances from artists such as The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Madonna across four decades.

The new show is said not to be a “successor” to Top Of The Pops but instead will feature live music performances, sketches and interviews. Fulwell 73’s Gabe Turner and former TFI Friday producer Suzi Aplin will be exec producers on the new series, with more details expected to be unveiled across the summer.

“This series will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the biggest and the best UK and international bands and artists and we’re looking forward to working with one of the world’s most innovative and creative TV production companies,” said Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and Music.