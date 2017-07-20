A video greeting today from Edward James Olmos to Battlestar Galactica fans at Comic-Con was the biggest surprise on the reunion panel at the San Diego confab, which featured a video tribute to the late franchise star Richard Hatch.

Hatch, the original Apollo from the 1970s series, died in February at age 71.

“I wish I could be there in person but I’m Spain,” said the Oscar-nominated Olmos, who played Admiral William Adama on the series’ four-season run. “You are with the best of the best,” he added of the panel in the standing-room-only Ballroom 20 made up of executive producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick, cast Tricia Helfer, Mary McDonnell, Michael Trucco, Tahmoh Penikett and former Hawaii Five-0 star Grace Park. There was no mention on the panel of Park’s sudden departure from the CBS drama last month.

“All the actors on the stage are my family,” Olmos told the thousands in the venue to applause. “Thank you to you the fan base, you’ve always been there for us.” Olmos will also not be on Saturday’s Blade Runner 2049 panel that will be part of Warner Bros’ Hall H presentation.

More than eight years after the end of the re-imagining of the Glen A. Larson-created 1970s series, the Battlestar Galactica cast and creatives spent most of the panel recollecting the early days and plot twists over the revival’s 2004-2009 lifespan. Just before the panel formally started, it was announced Syfy will be running a marathon of the entire series of the Peabody-winning series this fall.

At the end of the panel, Olmos came back on the video screens to praise Hatch and led the crowd in a chant of “So say we all.”

Moore will be back in Ballroom 20 for more SDCC tomorrow with the return of Outlander to Comic-Con. The EP of the Starz drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel will be joined by the author plus cast Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.