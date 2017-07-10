Details have emerged about the next film from Barry Jenkins, whose previous movie Moonlight won the Best Picture Oscar. He is up next to direct If Beale Street Could Talk, based on the 1974 novel by James Baldwin. This was the pic that was alluded to when Jenkins and his Pastel production company in May inked a two-film deal with Annapurna Pictures; it had already been in development. Jenkins wrote the adaptation, which has the backing of Baldwin’s estate, and production is set to start in October. The film will reteam Moonlight‘s producers Plan B, which also has a deal at Annapurna, and Pastel. Variey had these details first today.