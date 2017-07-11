Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have teamed for U.S. rights to Julia Halperin and Jason Cortlund’s suspense drama Barracuda. The film premiered in competition at SXSW and won top prizes at the Oak Cliff and Hill Country film festivals.

Barracuda stars Allison Tolman, Sophie Reid, JoBeth Williams and Luis Bordonada and features live music performances by Butch Hancock, Bob Livingston, Colin Gilmore, the Mastersons and the Harvest Thieves.

Tolman plays Merle, whose life begins to splinter when Sinaloa (Reid), the half-sister she never knew existed, appears on her doorstep in Texas. Although initially she is distrustful of this enigmatic woman, a bond quickly forms between the two sisters. As Merle allows Sinaloa into her life, Sinaloa reveals a quiet fury to Merle through her music. Sinaloa’s fierce attachment places Merle’s career aspirations, her relationship with her mother and even her impending marriage in jeopardy. Merle fights to keep her world together while Sinaloa’s increasingly intense and erratic behavior threatens to erupt into something much darker.