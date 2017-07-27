Hulu has unveiled the latest project for its expanding Original Docs slate, saying it has begun work on a feature-length documentary about the Barbie doll. The news comes on the heels of the streaming service’s success with Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, which won a Grammy, was nominated for the Best Documentary BAFTA and is now up for a Primetime Emmy.

The news came today during Hulu’s portion of the TCA press tour.

The untitled Barbie documentary, due in 2018 and written and directed by Andrea Nevins (Play It Forward), will take a retrospective look at the doll’s unexpected origins and what she represents today — part fashion icon, part lightning rod. It will include interviews with Gloria Steinem, Roxane Gay, Peggy Orenstein, Mattel insiders, cultural historians, and others and feature newly discovered footage and unprecedented access to the inner workings of Mattel during Barbie’s biggest reinvention. Nevins and Cristan Crocker are producing.

Other Hulu docs include Batman & Bill; Becoming Bond;Dumb; the upcoming Shepard Fairey docu Obey Giant; and Too Funny To Fail, which tells the true story of how The Dana Carvey Show crashed and burned.