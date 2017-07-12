ABC has set a new premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise. The reality series will now kick off with a two-night premiere on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15, both airing from 8-10 PM.

The Season 4 premiere was pushed a week from its original premiere date of August 8. The postponement was due to a temporary halt in production to investigate allegations of misconduct. After completing their internal investigation, Warner Bros. concluded that there was no misconduct and production resumed.

The previously announced cast will return, including cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who were at the center of the investigation, ABC says.

Olympios released a statement earlier today, saying she was “very happy” to return for the reunion special, but she previously had said she would not return for the remainder of the series.

The other returning cast members are Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw. All will live together in a house in Mexico over the course of six weeks.

In addition, this season of Bachelor in Paradise will see the wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass from season 3.