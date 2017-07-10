Showtime has acquired TV rights Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s music-driven action movie that is tearing up multiplexes in its second weekend at the box office. Showtime Networks’ subscribers will get access to the premium TV window in 2018 across all platforms including Showtime On Demand, Showtime Anytime and the pay network’s stand-alone streaming service.

The Sony-TriStar/Media Rights Capital/Working Title’s Baby Driver overperformed its tracking with a $29.5M five-day July 4 frame. It grossed grossed an additional $13M this week.

The pic stars Ansel Elgort as Baby, a driver who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez and Jamie Foxx co-star.