Compared to previous years, Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con was brief, this year anchored by two panels — Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther. At the end of the presentation, Marvel boss Kevin Feige gave a wave to the crowd and said that was it.

This caused a joyful ire, and Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Mark Ruffalo said there was still three Avengers present, then goaded Feige to show more. They bantered back and forth, then were joined onstage by Avengers: Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo who told the crowd he brought something special for them. That prize was the new Infinity War trailer that was shown during Disney’s D23 confab last weekend.

That footage shows the Guardians of the Galaxy flying through what appears to be a tarnished universe. Then the short-haired Ragnarok version of Thor smacks into the windshield. They resuscitate him inside the ship and are pulled into an adventure where Thanos (Josh Brolin) is decimating the galaxy — literally pulling the sun out of the sky and smashing it to the ground. We see Doctor Strange fighting in a fiery chaos, and Chris Pratt’s Starlord tumbling to the ground. In sum, it’s a total apocalypse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where all the protagonists are fighting for their lives.

The clip was met with roaring cheers on par with a rock concert.