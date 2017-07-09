Delivered in a steady, unemotional cadence foreign to American cable shoutfests, an Australian journalist’s no-less scathing assessment of President Donald Trump’s G20 performance is going viral.
“Donald Trump is a man who craves power because it burnishes his celebrity,” says Chris Uhlmann, political editor for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “To be constantly talking and talked about is all that really matters, and there is no value placed on the meaning of words — so what’s said one day can be discarded the next.”
The video was tweeted yesterday by the ABC’s Insider news program, and has been “liked” more than 39,000 times. For a bit of perspective, yesterday’s Top Gun tweet from Donald Trump Jr. has scored fewer than 14,000 likes, with 4,650 retweets.
“Some will cheer the decline of America,” Uhlmann intones at one point before adding “but I think we’ll miss it when it’s gone, and that’s the biggest threat to the values of the West, which he claims to hold so dear.”
Against footage of Trump meandering solo at a large G20 summit dinner event or shunted to the margins of that big group photo, Uhlmann paints an excruciatingly vivid word portrait. “He was an uneasy, lonely, awkward figure at this gathering and you got the strong sense that some of the leaders are trying to find the best way to work around him.”
Says Uhlmann, “We learned that Donald Trump has pressed fast-forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader. He managed to isolate his nation, to confuse and alienate his allies and to diminish America.”
And this: Trump, Uhlmann says, is “a man who barks out bile in 140 characters, who wastes his precious days as president at war with the West’s institutions — like the judiciary, independent government agencies and the free press.”
And: “He has no desire and no capacity to lead the free world.”
Uhlmann, after questioning the president’s G20 failure to condemn North Korea and thus put pressure on China and Russia, appears at one point to give Trump credit for the “Western values” speech in Poland, but it’s a feint.
“There’s a tendency among some hopeful souls to confuse the speeches written for Trump with the thoughts of the man himself — he did make some interesting, scripted observations in Poland about defending the values of the West,” Uhlmann says. “And he’s in a unique position. He’s the one man who has the power to do something about it. But it’s the unscripted Trump that’s real.”
So he isn’t a journalist…he’s a commentator and apparently a psychoanalyst as well.
The rest of the world is moving on without us. Trump has not made us great, he’s made us irrelevant. Putting aside all of the evil of trump, which his supporters love, how do they not see how unbelievably weak he is?
This is what happens when selfish idiots elect a selfish idiot: the world laughs.
As a proud American and independent voter, it’s painful to watch. Not because it’s delivered with the usual yelling partisan bias… But because it’s so clinical, insightful, and detached from an outside observer.
There is painful accuracy here. It’s clear Trump ran because he wanted to BE President instead of a burning desire to actually DO the job of leading and helping the American people.
So he wanders aimlessly knowing he doesn’t belong because he has no passion to actually make America great again. He’d rather be golfing, or tweeting, or eating. Leading the Anerican people (all of them) is not what inspires him.
Everything he said.
For Trump not to rally the world against North Korea at this summit where the world’s most influential leaders were in one place at one time was completely irresponsible. He’ll put more effort into a Twitter war with Morning Joe, than coming up with anything approaching an actual foreign policy. A disgrace. And a dangerous time for the world.
Meanwhile, Mueller is hiring attorneys who specialize in prosecuting terrorists and organized crime figures. Looks like you deplorables picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.