Aurora Perrineau has signed up for Truth Or Dare, the Jeff Wadlow-directed horror thriller from Blumhouse Productions. The film, written by Wadlow, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs, follows a college student (Lucy Hale) in Mexico who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare but the game doesn’t stop and follows her and her friends back home. Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali co-star. Jason Blum is producing the pic along with Wadlow, Roach. Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson is serving as executive producers. Perrineau credits include director Drake Doremus’ Equals, with Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult and a starring role in the Blum-produced Jem And The Holograms. She’s repped by APA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse) will topline indie film An Audience of Chairs from director Deanne Foley from a script by Rosemary House. The pic, based on the novel by Joan Clark, follows Maura (Bartczak) , an extraordinary woman who risks everything for a second chance to be a mother again to the daughters she thought she’d lost forever. Peter MacNeill, Edie Inksetter, Gord Rand, and Christopher Jacot round the cast. Jill Knox-Gosse and Lynne Wilson of Wreckhouse Productions are producing the project with Eric Jordan and Paul Stephens of The Film Works. Bartczak, who will appear in the upcoming Nick Wernham-directed comedy Business Ethics, is repped by The Characters Talent Agency.